Dec 15 (Reuters) - Cleantech Invest Oyj:

* LOUDSPRING CARRIES OUT A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 1.26 MILLION (APPROXIMATELY SEK 12.5 MILLION)

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IN SHARE ISSUE WAS SET AT EUR 2.64 (SEK 26,26) PER OFFER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)