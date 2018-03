March 28 (Reuters) - LOUDSPRING OYJ:

* H2 OPERATIONAL LOSS EUR 687,000 VERSUS LOSS EUR 523,000 YEAR AGO‍​

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT NO DIVIDEND BE PAID

* H2 TURNOVER EUR 11,000 VERSUS EUR 358,000 YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)