BRIEF-Loudspring Unit To Start Production Of Respirators In Finland

April 29 (Reuters) - Loudspring Plc:

* UNIT EAGLE FILTERS IS PREPARING TO START PRODUCTION OF HIGH-QUALITY RESPIRATORS IN FINLAND

* PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO START BY MID-JUNE AND PRODUCTION CAPACITY CAN BE DOUBLED IN MONTH IF NECESSARY

* THERE IS A RISK OF DELAY IN STARTING AND SCALING PRODUCTION IF DELIVERY OF PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT IS DELAYED, AND, NEW PRODUCT HAS TO PASS REQUIRED TESTS TO START

