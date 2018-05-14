FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 9:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Louis Dreyfus appoints Marwan Shakarchi and Victor Balli to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 14 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus:

* New Board members are Marwan Shakarchi and Victor Balli

* Marwan Shakarchi is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of MKS (Switzerland) S.A. and of PAMP S.A.

* Victor Balli is a member of the Boards of Directors of Givaudan S.A., CEVA Logistics AG, KWS SAAT SE, and the Swiss Federal Audit Oversight Authority (FAOA)

* Jörg Wolle, who served on the Supervisory Board since 2014, retired from the Board in February 2018

* Louis Dreyfuss supervisory board now consists of Margarita Louis-Dreyfus (Non-Executive Chairperson), Jean-René Angeloglou, Michel Demaré, Mehdi El Glaoui and Andreas Jacobs, in addition to the new members announced today

