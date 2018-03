March 21 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Company:

* FY NET INCOME, GROUP SHARE, AT US$317 MILLION, VERSUS US$305 MILLION ONE YEAR AGO, UP 4% COMPARED TO 2016‍​

* FY NET SALES OF US$43.0 BILLION, COMPARED TO US$40.6 BILLION

* FY VOLUMES SHIPPED TO DESTINATION OF 81 MILLION TONS, UP 5% VERSUS 2016

* "ONGOING INDUSTRY CHALLENGES CONTINUE TO PREVAIL, BUT 2017 RESULTS REMAINED SOUND"