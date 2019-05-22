Switzerland Market Report
BRIEF-Louis Dreyfus, Guangdong Haid start construction work on new China feed mill

May 22 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus/Guangdong Haid Group Co Ltd :

* Louis Dreyfus Company B.V. (LDC) and Guangdong HAID Group Co. Ltd. (HAID) today marked the start of construction work on a new feed mill in Tianjin, China, to be built and operated by their joint venture, Tianjin Rongchuan Feed Co. Ltd.

* Under the partnership agreement signed by the two companies in December 2018, the mill will produce high-end aquatic feeds, including prawn feeds, as well as fermented soybean meal

* Situated on a 53,000m2 plot of land and strategically located at the center of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei economic zone, the site is expected to open by mid-2020, with an annual feed production capacity of 300,000 metric tons

* “This initiative is part of our strategy to diversify downstream into more value-added products, as we increasingly integrate along the value chain,” said LDC Group CEO Ian McIntosh (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

