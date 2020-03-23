BRIEF-Louis Dreyfus: no significant coronavirus impact on business as of March

March 23 (Reuters) -

* Louis Dreyfus Company said in its 2019 annual report that, as of March 2020, the coronavirus outbreak had not significantly affected the group’s operations and performance.

* It was too early to say the impact on future performance, reiterating a comment in an earlier results statement.

* Chairwoman Margarita Louis-Dreyfus reiterated in the report that the group was ready to engage with strategic partners, adding there was “no timeline” for a move. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)