BRIEF-Louis Dreyfus posts lower first-half profits

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Company BV:

* LOUIS DREYFUS COMPANY SAYS H1 NET SALES $18.8 BILLION VERSUS YEAR-EARLIER $18.8 BILLION

* LOUIS DREYFUS COMPANY SAYS H1 SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS $493 MILLION VERSUS $542 MILLION

* LOUIS DREYFUS COMPANY’S H1 NET INCOME INCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS $100 MILLION VERSUS $160 MILLION

* LOUIS DREYFUS COMPANY SAYS NET PROCEEDS OF $468 MILLION FROM SALE OF INVESTMENTS AND FIXED ASSETS