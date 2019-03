March 25 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Company BV:

* LOUIS DREYFUS COMPANY SAYS 2018 GROUP NET PROFIT $355 MILLION VERSUS $317 MILLION YEAR EARLIER

* LOUIS DREYFUS COMPANY SAYS 2018 NET SALES $36.5 BILLION VERSUS $38.0 BILLION YEAR EARLIER, SHIPPED VOLUMES DOWN 8.8 PERCENT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)