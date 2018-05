BRIEF-Louisiana-Pacific Reports Q1 Adjusted Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Of $0.63 From Continuing Operations

May 7 (Reuters) - Louisiana-Pacific Corp:

* LP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.63 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 SALES $691 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $694.3 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.68 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* “EXPECT STRENGTH IN HOUSING MARKET TO CONTINUE IN Q2 AND DEMAND FOR OUR PRODUCTS TO REMAIN ROBUST”

* CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE

* RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS