BRIEF-Louisville Gas & Electric ratifies new 3-year labor agreement

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Louisville Gas & Electric:

* Says on Nov 9, new 3-year labor agreement between co, International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers Local 2100 ratified

* Says agreement includes wage increase of 3 percent in first year & increases in subsequent years of 2.5 percent each

* Says labor agreement ratified by members of Local 2100​ - SEC filing

* Says agreement became effective November 11, 2017 and will run through November 10, 2020

* Says LG&E and Local 2100 reached a tentative agreement on November 7th, which was then submitted to union members for a vote