FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Louisville Gas & Electric ratifies new 3-year labor agreement
Sections
Featured
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Special Report
Lead poisoning in America
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Oil is the real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
World
Oil is the real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2017 / 8:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Louisville Gas & Electric ratifies new 3-year labor agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Louisville Gas & Electric:

* Says on Nov 9, new 3-year labor agreement between co, International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers Local 2100 ratified

* Says agreement includes wage increase of 3 percent in first year & increases in subsequent years of 2.5 percent each

* Says labor agreement ratified by members of Local 2100​ - SEC filing

* Says agreement became effective November 11, 2017 and will run through November 10, 2020

* Says LG&E and Local 2100 reached a tentative agreement on November 7th, which was then submitted to union members for a vote Source text: (bit.ly/2zK6kmR) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.