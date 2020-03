March 20 (Reuters) - Loungers PLC:

* DECISION TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE SITES

* ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS TAKEN DECISION TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE ALL OF ITS SITES AS OF 3PM THIS AFTERNOON

* HAD ANTICIPATED PROSPECT OF CLOSURE AND CONTINUE TO TAKE ALL APPROPRIATE STEPS TO MITIGATE COST OF INTERRUPTION TO TRADE