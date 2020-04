BRIEF-Loungers Undertaking Placing Of Up To 9.3 Mln New Ordinary Shares

April 22 (Reuters) - Loungers PLC:

* EXTENSION OF BANK FACILITIES AND PLACING

* MATERIALLY STRENGTHENED ITS FINANCIAL AND LIQUIDITY POSITION

* AGREED EXTENSION TO BANKING FACILITIES & IS ALSO UNDERTAKING A PLACING OF UP TO 9.3 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES OF 1 PENCE EACH

* ALL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND OTHER NON-DISCRETIONARY SPEND HAS BEEN PAUSED

* NEGOTIATING WITH LANDLORDS IN RESPECT OF WAIVING MARCH QUARTER RENT PAYMENTS

* BASE SALARIES / FEES OF DIRECTORS BEING REDUCED BY 50 PER CENT FOR DURATION OF SITE CLOSURE