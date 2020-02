Feb 19 (Reuters) - Lovisa Holdings Ltd:

* CO’S SINGAPORE AND MALAYSIAN MARKETS MOST IMPACTED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* EXPECT TO SEE FURTHER IMPACTS ON SALES OVER COMING MONTHS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* EXPECT INCREASE IN NUMBER OF STORES FOR FY20 TO BE HIGHER THAN IN FY19