Jan 5 (Reuters) - Lovisa Holdings Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTS EBIT FOR HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 TO BE IN RANGE OF $34.5 MILLION TO $35 MILLION​

* ‍HY SALES WERE UP 18.8% ON LAST YEAR AND UP 7.4% ON A COMPARABLE STORE BASIS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: