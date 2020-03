BRIEF-Lovisa Holdings Says Production Capacity At Both Suppliers & Distribution Hub In China Have Begun To Return To Normal Levels

March 19 (Reuters) - Lovisa Holdings Ltd:

* PRODUCTION CAPACITY AT BOTH SUPPLIERS & DISTRIBUTION HUB IN CHINA HAVE BEGUN TO RETURN TO NORMAL LEVELS

* CONTINUE TO EXPERIENCE DELAYS IN FREIGHT MOVEMENTS OUT OF CHINA & UNCERTAINTY IN TIMING OF SUPPLIER DELIVERIES

* NOT IN POSITION TO ESTIMATE FINANCIAL IMPACT OF EVENTS IN COMING MONTHS RELATING TO CONDITIONS SURROUNDING COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* SEEN A DECLINING SALES TREND WITH LARGE DECREASES IN STORE TRAFFIC IN RECENT DAYS

* ALL OF OUR STORES IN FRANCE & SPAIN CLOSED SINCE 14TH MARCH

* SEES STORES IN SPAIN TO REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL AT LEAST END OF MARCH & FRANCE EXPECTED TO REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL MIDDLE OF APRIL

* ALL OF OUR STORES IN MALAYSIA CLOSED SINCE 18TH MARCH AND ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL AT LEAST END OF MONTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: