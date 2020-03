March 26 (Reuters) - Lovisa Holdings Ltd:

* DECIDED TO DEFER PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR A PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS

* EFFECTIVE MARCH 26, STORES IN AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND AND SOUTH AFRICA ARE NOW TEMPORARILY CLOSED

* RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM EXISTING FINANCIER TO INCREASE LIMIT OF FINANCING FACILITIES, EXTENSION FOR FURTHER 3-YEAR TERM

* STOOD DOWN STORE TEAMS IN MARKETS DUE TO CLOSURES & REDUCES HEADCOUNT OF SUPPORT TEAMS ACROSS WORLD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: