May 7 (Reuters) - Low & Bonar PLC:

* LOW & BONAR PLC - COURT APPROVAL OF SCHEME

* LOW & BONAR - COURT MADE COURT ORDER SANCTIONING SCHEME FOR ACQUISITION BY FVB OF CO

* LOW & BONAR PLC - DANIEL DAYAN WILL STEP DOWN AS A DIRECTOR AND EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* LOW & BONAR PLC - IAN ASHTON WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR OF LOW & BONAR FOLLOWING EFFECTIVE DATE