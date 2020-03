BRIEF-Low & Bonar FY Statutory Pretax Loss 61.2 Mln Stg Vs Loss Of 39.2 Mln Stg

March 27 (Reuters) - Low & Bonar PLC:

* FY PRETAX LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS -61.2 MILLION STG

* NO DIVIDEND HAS BEEN PROPOSED FOR 2019

* TRADING IN FIRST MONTHS OF 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR HAS BEEN CHALLENGING

* TRADING CONDITIONS PROVED VERY TOUGH ALL YEAR, LEADING TO 12.3% REDUCTION IN SALES AND A 77.0% REDUCTION IN UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT

* FY REVENUE IMPACTED BY TOUGH MARKET CONDITIONS IN OUR FLOORING

* DO NOT BELIEVE THAT WE CAN GIVE MEANINGFUL GUIDANCE TODAY AS TO FINANCIAL OUTCOME FOR 2020

* COVID-19 IS VERY LIKELY TO ADVERSELY AFFECT TRADING ACROSS REST OF GROUP

* POTENTIAL IMPACT OF VIRUS IS HARD TO PREDICT AT THIS POINT BUT IS LIKELY TO BE SIGNIFICANT IN AT LEAST SHORT TERM

* BOARD RESOLVED TO EXPLORE SALE OF GROUP, BELIEVING THIS TO BE MOST VIABLE ROUTE TO A SATISFACTORY OUTCOME FOR ALL RELEVANT STAKEHOLDERS

* FY STATUTORY LOSS BEFORE TAX 61.2 MILLION STG VERSUS LOSS OF 39.2 MILLION STG

* TWO OF SMALL MANUFACTURING SITES, BURLINGTON IN USA AND DUNDEE IN UK, HAVE RECENTLY TEMPORARILY CLOSED FOLLOWING GOVERNMENT GUIDANCE

* FY REVENUE £317.3M VERSUS £361.6M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: