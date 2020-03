BRIEF-Low & Bonar Says COVID-19 May Hit Demand In Its Markets, Other Than China

March 17 (Reuters) - Low & Bonar PLC:

* LOW & BONAR PLC - OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 VIRUS CAUSED SIGNIFICANT TEMPORARY DISRUPTION TO GROUP’S CHINESE OPERATIONS IN LAST MONTH OF QUARTER ENDING FEB 29

* LOW & BONAR PLC - EXPECT PERFORMANCE IN CHINA BUSINESS TO PICK UP THROUGH YEAR

* LOW & BONAR PLC - FURTHER SPREAD OF COVID-19 VIRUS NOW BEING SEEN MAY HAVE AN EFFECT ON DEMAND LEVELS IN CO’S MARKETS OTHER THAN CHINA

* LOW & BONAR PLC - POTENTIAL IMPACT ON CO FROM COVID-19 SPREAD OUTSIDE CHINA HARD TO PREDICT AT THIS POINT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: