March 13 (Reuters) - Low & Bonar PLC:

* LOW & BONAR PLC - LOW & BONAR STATEMENT ON CORONA VIRUS

* LOW & BONAR - DESPITE CURRENT RAPIDLY EVOLVING SITUATION REGARDING COVID-19, LOW & BONAR IS CURRENTLY FULLY OPERATIONAL

* LOW & BONAR SAYS NOT EXPERIENCING ANY DISRUPTIONS TO PRODUCTION NOR ANY MATERIAL SUPPLY PROBLEMS, NOR DOES IT CURRENTLY FORESEE ANY