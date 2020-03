BRIEF-Low & Bonar Says Lenders Agree To Make Available Additional Facilities Of 12 Mln Stg

March 27 (Reuters) - Low & Bonar PLC:

* AMENDMENT TO FINANCING AGREEMENTS

* ENGAGED FURTHER WITH LENDERS TO ENSURE THAT SHOULD OFFER LAPSE, OR BE WITHDRAWN, COMPANY WILL HAVE A STABLE FINANCIAL PLATFORM

* LENDERS AGREED TO MAKE AVAILABLE TO IT ADDITIONAL FACILITIES OF £12 MILLION WHICH HAD BEEN DRAW-STOPPED UNDER TERMS OF PREVIOUS WAIVERS

* LENDERS HAVE AGREED TO DEFER REPAYMENT OF A LOAN OF RMB70M (£8.1M) THAT WAS DUE TO BE REPAID IN JUNE 2020

* HAS ALSO AGREED TO CERTAIN COVENANTS IN RESPECT OF ORDINARY COURSE OPERATION OF ITS BUSINESS

* WILL BE UNABLE TO DRAW ON ADDITIONAL FACILITIES IF IT IS UNABLE TO COMPLY WITH LIQUIDITY REQUIREMENT AT ANY TIME