April 16 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* LOWER-PRICED VERSIONS OF HUMALOG® MIX75/25™ KWIKPEN® AND HUMALOG® JUNIOR KWIKPEN® NOW AVAILABLE

* ELI LILLY AND CO - NON-BRANDED INSULIN OPTIONS IDENTICAL TO BRANDED VERSIONS, WITH 50% LOWER LIST PRICE OF $265.20 FOR PACKAGE OF 5 KWIKPENS