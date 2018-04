April 24 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* LOWE’S AND GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT BULB OFFERING

* LOWE’S COMPANIES - AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS

* LOWE’S COMPANIES INC - GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: