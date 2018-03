March 26 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Companies Inc:

* LOWE’S ANNOUNCES CEO SUCCESSION PLAN

* SAYS CEO, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PRESIDENT ROBERT A. NIBLOCK TO RETIRE

* IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR HIS SUCCESSOR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: