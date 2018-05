BRIEF-Lowe's First Quarter Earnings Per Share $1.19

May 23 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Companies Inc:

* LOWE’S REPORTS FIRST QUARTER SALES AND EARNINGS RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.19

* Q1 SALES $17.4 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $17.46 BILLION

* Q1 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 0.6 PERCENT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.22 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

*

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.47, REVENUE VIEW $71.20 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* LOWE’S - PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: