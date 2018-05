May 22 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Companies Inc:

* LOWE’S NAMES MARVIN ELLISON PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* LOWE’S DIRECTOR RICHARD W. DREILING TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* ELLISON SUCCEEDS ROBERT A. NIBLOCK, WHO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE

* MARVIN ELLISON CURRENTLY SERVES AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: