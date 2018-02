BRIEF-Lowe's Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.74 Excluding Items

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Companies Inc:

* LOWE‘S REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER SALES AND EARNINGS RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.74 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 SALES $15.5 BILLION VERSUS $15.8 BILLION

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 4.1 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.67

* 2018 ‍TOTAL SALES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4 PERCENT​

* 2018 ‍COMPARABLE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 3.5 PERCENT​

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.40 TO $5.50

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.87, REVENUE VIEW $15.33 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.52, REVENUE VIEW $68.59 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INCURRED ‍$0.02 PER SHARE FOR A TAX CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017 IN Q4 2017​