April 10 (Reuters) - Loxo Oncology:

* LOXO ONCOLOGY AND ILLUMINA TO PARTNER ON DEVELOPING NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING-BASED PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS

* LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS

* LOXO ONCOLOGY - COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT