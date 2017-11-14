BRIEF-Loxo Oncology announces development and commercialization partnership with Bayer for cancer drugs

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Loxo Oncology Inc
* Loxo Oncology announces global development and commercialization partnership with Bayer for larotrectinib and LOXO-195
* Loxo Oncology Inc - Loxo Oncology and Bayer to co-promote in U.S. with a 50/50 profit share; Bayer to commercialize RoW
* Loxo Oncology Inc - under terms of agreement, Loxo Oncology will receive a $400 million upfront payment
* Loxo Oncology Inc - deal includes up to $1.55 billion in upfront, regulatory, and commercial milestones
* Loxo Oncology - co eligible for $450 million in milestone payments upon larotrectinib approvals, first commercial sale events in some markets
* Loxo Oncology - co also eligible for additional $200 million in payments upon LOXO-195 approvals, first commercial sale events in some markets
* Loxo Oncology - outside of U.S., Bayer will pay co royalties on sales, sales milestones totaling $475 million for larotrectinib & LOXO-195