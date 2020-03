BRIEF-LPA Group Says Current Trading Remains In Line With Expectations

March 18 (Reuters) - LPA Group PLC:

* CURRENT TRADING REMAINS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS AND WE HAVE NOT, AS YET, EXPERIENCED ANY UNDUE IMPACT FROM COVID-19

* MANY CUSTOMERS & END MARKETS LIKE AEROSPACE & TRANSPORT ARE NOW, OR ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN FUTURE, NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* EXPECT OUR BUSINESS TO BE IMPACTED TO SOME DEGREE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR DUE TO VIRUS, AND WE ARE PLANNING ACTION TO MITIGATE THAT IMPACT

* RESOLUTION TO DECLARE 2019 FINAL DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PROPOSED AT AGM TO BE HELD ON 18 MARCH 2020

* MICHAEL RUSCH, PRESIDENT, WILL RETIRE FROM BOARD ON 19 JUNE 2020

* PAUL CURTIS, CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: