April 1 (Reuters) - LPA Group PLC:

* COVID-19 TRADING UPDATE

* A NUMBER OF UK AND EXPORT CUSTOMERS HAVE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED OPERATIONS

* ALL THREE UNITS WILL REMAIN OPEN.

* OUTPUT, WHICH HAD BEEN EXPECTED TO ACCELERATE THROUGH MARCH TO END OF YEAR, WILL NOW BE SCALED BACK.

* ORDERS RECEIVED HAVE COMFORTABLY EXCEEDED SALES DURING FIRST HALF

* ORDER BOOK HAS CONTINUED TO GROW AND REMAINS AT RECORD LEVELS WHICH PROVIDES OPTIMISM FOR MEDIUM TERM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: