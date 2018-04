April 24 (Reuters) - LPKF Laser & Electronics AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: LPKF ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* GENERATED CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF APPROX. EUR 20 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR AND IS THUS AROUND 20 % BELOW SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* COMPANY CONFIRMS ITS FORECAST FOR 2018 AND FOLLOWING YEARS

* ANTICIPATES CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF BETWEEN EUR 103 MILLION AND EUR 108 MILLION IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: