BRIEF-LPKF Exceeds Revenue Target For 2017 And Gives Outlook For 2018

Jan 25 (Reuters) - LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: LPKF EXCEEDS REVENUE TARGET FOR 2017 AND GIVES OUTLOOK FOR 2018

* Q4 REVENUE 30.8 MILLION EUR

* ‍IS FORECASTING CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF EUR 102 MILLION FOR 2017​

* AT END OF YEAR, ORDERS ON HAND AT EUR 38.8 MILLION WAS 39% HIGHER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* FOR 2018, MANAGEMENT BOARD ANTICIPATES GROUP SALES OF BETWEEN EUR 103 AND 108 MILLION

* FY ORDER INTAKE REACHED EUR 113.3 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 7% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* ‍FOR 2017, MANAGEMENT BOARD NOW EXPECTS AN EBIT MARGIN OF BETWEEN 2 AND 4%​

* FOR 2018 ANTICIPATES RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED (ROCE) OF BETWEEN 2 AND 7%