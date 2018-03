March 26 (Reuters) - LPKF:

* ‍TOTAL REVENUE IN 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 102.1 MILLION​

* ‍ORDERS ON HAND AT END OF YEAR EUR 38.8 MILLION AND WERE THUS AS MUCH AS 39% HIGHER THAN PREVIOUS YEAR’S FIGURE​

* SEES REVENUE OF BETWEEN EUR 103 MILLION AND EUR 108 MILLION AND A RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED (ROCE) OF BETWEEN 2% AND 7% IN 2018​

* ‍AN EBIT MARGIN OF UP TO 6% IS EXPECTED IN 2018​

* ‍IS AIMING TO ACHIEVE A ROCE OF BETWEEN 10% AND 15% BY 2020​

* FY ‍EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) OF EUR 4.0 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)