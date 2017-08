Aug 15 (Reuters) - LPKF:

* ‍Ebit for q2 Was Negative at Eur 2.8 Million​

* ‍EBIT FOR FIRST HALF OF YEAR AS A WHOLE THEREFORE TOTALED EUR -2.7 MILLION​

* ‍Confirming Its Forecast for 2017 Financial Year​

* ‍REVENUE OF EUR 44.8 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR, UP 13% ON SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR​