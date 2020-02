BRIEF-LPKF Says Generated Consolidated Revenue Of Around 140 Mln Euros In FY 2019

Feb 20 (Reuters) - LPKF Laser & Electronics AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG: 2020 FIRST QUARTER FORECAST AND MEDIUM-TERM FORECAST UP TO 2024

* WEAK Q1 OF 2020 EXPECTED

* EXPECTS PERFORMANCE OF GLOBALLY ACTIVE LPKF WILL, IN AGGREGATE, NOT BE SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED BY EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE

* 2024 REVENUE FORECAST ABOVE EUR 360 MILLION

* CO LIKELY TO SEE SOME DELAYS IN FILLING INDIVIDUAL CUSTOMER ORDERS DURING CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* GENERATED CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF AROUND EUR 140 MILLION IN 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* EXPECTS EBIT MARGIN OF OVER 25%, FOR 2024, WITH FURTHER GROWTH AFTER THAT

* EXPECTS WEAK Q1 2020 WITH REVENUES OF EUR 18-22 MILLION AND QUARTERLY LOSS OF EUR 3-5 MILLION DUE TO SEASONALITY AS WELL AS SOME EFFECT OF COVID-19