May 12 (Reuters) - LPKF Laser & Electronics AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: LPKF SIGNS TECHNOLOGY LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS

* PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE DETAILS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT

* AS PART OF AGREEMENT SIGNED TODAY, NEG HAS PURCHASED AN INITIAL VITRION SYSTEM, TO BE DELIVERED LATER IN CURRENT QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)