June 20, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-LPL Financial Holdings - total client cash sweep balances at May end $28.3 bln

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - LPL Financial Holdings Inc

* LPL Financial reports monthly activity for may 2017

* LPL Financial Holdings - total brokerage and advisory assets served at may end were approximately $540 billion, up 0.9 percent compared to end of april 2017

* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - total net new assets for may were $0.4 billion versus $0.1 billion in april 2017

* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - total client cash sweep balances at end of may were $28.3 billion, a 2.4 percent decrease compared to april 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

