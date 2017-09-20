FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2017 / 8:12 PM / in a month

BRIEF-LPL Financial reports monthly activity for August 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Lpl Financial Holdings Inc

* LPL Financial reports monthly activity for August 2017

* LPL Financial - ‍Total brokerage, advisory assets served at end of August were about $551 billion, a 0.3 percent increase compared to end of July 2017​

* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - ‍Total net new assets for August were $1.1 billion​

* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - ‍Total client cash sweep balances at end of August were $28.3 billion, a 3.7 percent increase compared to July 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

