Oct 26 (Reuters) - LPL Financial Holdings Inc

* LPL Financial announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.63

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - ‍ narrowed outlook range for 2017 core G&A prior to nph-related costs to $710 million to $715 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: