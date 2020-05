May 4 (Reuters) - LPP SA:

* PRELIM Q1 2020/21 FEB-APRIL NEGATIVE EBIT AT 265 MILLION ZLOTYS

* PRELIM Q1 2020/21 FEB-APRIL SALES REVENUE 1.19 BILLION ZLOTYS

* PRELIM Q1 2020/21 FEB-APRIL LFL SALES DOWN 57.3% Y/Y

* DUE TO CLOSING OF ALMOST ALL STATIONARY STORES IN APRIL, CAUSED BY COVID-19 EPIDEMIC, CO RECORDED SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN E-COMMERCE SALES AMOUNTING TO ABOUT 270% Y/Y