April 15 (Reuters) - LPP SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: STILL SEES LOW RISK REGARDING SUPPLY CHAIN

* AT PRESENT HAS SUPPLY OF GOODS IN AMOUNT OF ABOUT 2 BILLION ZLOTYS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TO MAINTAIN LIQUIDITY HAS TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF GOVERNMENT’S RELIEF PACKAGE

* REDUCED 2020/21 CAPEX TO 500 MILLION ZLOTYS

* ON-LINE STORES IN 30 COUNTRIES OPERATE WITHOUT RESTRICTIONS AND ACHIEVE HIGH SALES