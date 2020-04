BRIEF-LPP To Withdraw From Part Of Lease Deals For Retail Space Located In Shopping Malls

April 30 (Reuters) - LPP SA:

* DECIDES TO WITHDRAW FROM PART OF LEASE DEALS FOR RETAIL SPACE LOCATED IN SHOPPING MALLS

* TO WITHDRAW FROM DEALS ALLOWING CO TO USE COMMERCIAL SPACES, WHICH REPRESENT ABOUT 29.5% OF GROUP’S TOTAL COMMERCIAL SPACE SQUARE METERS

* AT SAME TIME EXPRESSES READINESS TO ENTER INTO TALKS ABOUT NEW DEALS WITH SHOPPING MALLS

* MANAGEMENT’S AIM IS TO ADAPT SALES TERMS USING COMMERCIAL SPACE IN SHOPPING MALLS TO CHANGE ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL RELATIONS CAUSED BY COVID-19 AND RESTRICTIONS IMPLEMENTED BY POLISH GOVERNMENT ON TRADE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)