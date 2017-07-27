FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LS Group and KKR announce partnership agreement
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 2:33 AM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-LS Group and KKR announce partnership agreement

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - KKR & Co Lp

* LS Group and KKR announce partnership agreement

* Co will become joint partners with ls in ls automotive

* Says will additionally acquire LS Group affiliate LS mtron's copper foil and flexible copper clad laminate business

* KKR will make its proposed investment from its us$9.3 billion asian fund III

* LS will maintain control of LSA JV owning 53% of lsa jv's voting shares and lsa jv will remain as an affiliate of LS Group

* Will own 47% of LSA JV's voting shares

* Investment implies a combined enterprise value of LSA and CF/FCCL business of approximately KRW 1.05 trillion

* Will acquire full ownership of Lsm's CF/FCCL business segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

