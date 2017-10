Oct 30 (Reuters) - LSB Industries Inc

* LSB Industries Inc says announced resignation of Bill Murdy and Jonathan Bobb from board of directors, effective October 26, 2017 - SEC filing‍​

* LSB Industries Inc says with departure of Bill Murdy and Jonathan Bobb, size of co's board will be nine directors, of which six are independent Source text: [bit.ly/2xAkQM9] Further company coverage: