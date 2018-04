April 20 (Reuters) - LSB Industries Inc:

* LSB INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF ITS $400 MILLION PRIVATE OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* LSB INDUSTRIES INC - PRICED ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING OF $400 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2023

* LSB INDUSTRIES INC - NOTES WILL BEAR AN ANNUAL RATE OF INTEREST OF 9.625% AND WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2023