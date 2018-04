April 16 (Reuters) - LSB Industries Inc:

* LSB INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* LSB INDUSTRIES INC - INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2023

* LSB INDUSTRIES - TO USE PROCEEDS TO REPURCHASE AND/OR REDEEM ANY AND ALL OUTSTANDING $375 MILLION AGGREGATE OF 8.50% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019