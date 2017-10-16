BRIEF-LSB Industries provides operational update on its El Dorado, Arkansas facility

Oct 16 (Reuters) - LSb Industries Inc:

* LSB Industries, Inc. Provides operational update on its El Dorado, Arkansas facility

* LSB Industries Inc - expects to meet all customer commitments for sales in Q4 of 2017​

* LSB Industries Inc - ‍ammonia plant at co’s El Dorado, Arkansas chemical facility was taken out of service on October 3, 2017​

* LSB Industries Inc - ‍estimates EBITDA impact resulting from repair expenses to plant will be about $2.5 million to $3.0 million for Q4 of 2017​

* LSB Industries Inc- ‍ammonia production in facility will resume by October 23, 2017​