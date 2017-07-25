BRIEF-LSB Industries provides update on its strategic alternatives review process

1 Min Read
July 25 (Reuters) - LSB Industries Inc
* LSB Industries Inc provides update on its strategic alternatives review process
* LSB Industries Inc - board has made a decision to terminate formal sale process portion of its strategic review
* LSB Industries Inc - board has not been presented with a sale transaction that they feel is in best interests of shareholders
* LSB Industries says "believe that, at this time, current outlook in nitrogen chemical industry is adversely affecting any potential transactions"
* LSB Industries Inc - board "remains open and willing" to engage in discussions regarding potential deals
* LSB Industries - board will continue to work with its outside advisors on evaluating other strategic, financial and operational options
* LSB Industries Inc - continuing to streamline its corporate structure to reduce costs